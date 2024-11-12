The Qatar Stock Exchange on Monday fell 19 points on the back of selling pressure, especially at the transport, telecom, realty and industrials counters.



The foreign funds were seen increasingly net sellers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.17% to 10,605.07 points, but recovering from an intraday low of 10,570 points.



The foreign individuals were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 2.08%.



The domestic funds’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main bourse, whose capitalisation shed QR0.37bn or 0.06% to QR628.22bn on the back of microcap segments.



However, the Gulf institutions turned net buyers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn trade across four deals.



The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices of the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.



The Arab individual investors turned bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The local retail investors were net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index fell 0.17%, the All Islamic Index by 0.21% and the All Share Index by 0.11% in the main market.



The transport sector index declined 0.81%, telecom (0.38%), realty (0.36%), industrials (0.34%) and insurance (0.03%); while banks and financial services gained 0.12% and consumer goods and services 0.03%.



As much as 66% of the traded constituents were in the red with major losers being Meeza, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Ahlibank Qatar, Estithmar Holding, Nakilat, Salam International Investment, Qamco and Barwa.



Nevertheless, Widam Food, Ezdan, Al Khaleej Takaful and Gulf Warehousing were among the gainers in the main bourse.



In the venture market, both Al Mahhar Holding and Techno Q saw their shares appreciate in value.



The foreign institutions’ net selling increased substantially to QR58.37mn compared to QR13.79mn on November 10.



The foreign retail investors’ net selling grew marginally to QR0.76mn against QR0.49mn the previous day.



The domestic institutions’ net buying declined perceptibly to QR38.27mn compared to QR40.94mn on Sunday.



However, the Gulf institutions were net buyers to the tune of QR15.34mn against net sellers of QR14.15mn on November 10.



The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR2.32mn compared with net sellers of QR1.34mn the previous day.



The Qatari retail investors were net buyers to the tune of QR1.65mn against net profit takers of QR11.14mn on Sunday.



The Gulf individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR1.54mn compared with net sellers of QR0.04mn on November 10.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market shrank 16% to 128.71mn shares, while value was up 1% to QR395.54mn and transactions by 25% to 15,318.



The venture market saw a 20% contraction in trade volumes to 0.86mn equities, 21% in value to QR2.08mn and 20% in deals to 59.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

