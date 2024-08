Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2024, showing a net profit of QR176.5m during Q2-2024 compared to QR161.3m in Q1-2024.

The earnings per share reached QR0.007 in Q2-2024 compared to QR0.006 in Q2-2023.

