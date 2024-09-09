Shareholders of Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) on Sunday approved 25% interim cash dividend.



This was disclosed after its extraordinary general assembly meeting, presided over by Chairman HE Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Chief Executive Officer of QatarEnergy.



The dividend eligibility date has been set as the end of the trading session on the day of the extraordinary general assembly meeting on September 8.



Shareholders also approved the amendment of QEWC Articles of Association and authorised the board of directors to distribute interim dividends, during the year when it is justified by sufficient distributable profits of the company in accordance with the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law and its amendments.



In accordance with Qatar Financial Market Authority Decision No. (7) of 2023 concerning rules of dividend distribution in shareholding companies listed on the financial markets, QEWC will transfer the interim dividend amount to Edaa for distribution among eligible shareholders.

