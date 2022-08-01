Abu Dhabi – Q Holding has reported net profits attributable to the owners worth AED 653.35 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, higher than AED 37.15 million in H1-21.

The total revenues soared to AED 434.83 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022 from AED 243.29 million in H1-21, according to the financial results.

Furthermore, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.11 in H1-22, compared to AED 0.04 in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the UAE-based company generated AED 525.77 million in net profit attributable to the owners, a hike from AED 44.34 million in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenues increased to AED 144.49 million in Q2-22 from AED 124.15 million during the same period a year earlier. The basic and diluted EPS rose to AED 0.09 in Q2-22 from AED 0.05 in Q2-21.

In the January-March period in 2022, Q Holding’s net profits attributable to the owners reached AED 127.58 million.

