Cairo – Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) shifted to consolidated net losses after tax valued at EGP 160.47 million in 2023, versus net profits amounting to EGP 511.25 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations hit EGP 0.03 as of 31 December 2023, against a loss per share of EGP 0.09 in 2022, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the total assets jumped to EGP 4.84 billion at the end of 2023 from EGP 4.15 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Standalone Results

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged standalone net profits after tax standing at EGP 215.15 million, an annual drop from EGP 754.55 million.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS retreated to EGP 0.05 last year from EGP 0.07 in 2022.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the company registered non-consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 268.92 million, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 624.62 million.

