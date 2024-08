India's Ola Electric received more than $2 billion worth of bids for $330 million quota reserved for big institutions for its much-awaited IPO, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SBI and HDFC Mutual Funds were allocated shares worth $30-$36 million each, while Nomura and Norges Bank were allocated $24 million each, the source added.

