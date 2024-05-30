Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) recorded standalone net profits after tax of EGP 62.472 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, down 43.4% year on year (YoY) from EGP 110.471, the firm disclosed.

The company did not achieve standalone revenues in Q1 2024.

Founded in 2020, OFH is a technology-driven financial service investment company. The company is traded on the EGX under the symbol OFH.CA.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).