Kuwait - National International Holding Company has appointed Abdulwahab Al Wazzan as the company's new Chairman.

The company has also named Basim Al Othman as Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company's unaudited consolidated financials reported net profits attributable to the shareholders of KWD 879,749, down from KWD 52,033 in the year-ago period.

