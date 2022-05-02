STOCKHOLM - Nasdaq Nordic is looking into an unexplained plunge in equities earlier on Monday, which brokers Nordnet said was a "flash crash" triggered by a brief market panic, a spokesperson said.

Nordic stocks had fallen sharply on Monday before partly recovering.

"We have noted the very big price movement on our markets which took place during Monday morning and we are now in dialogue with the market about the reason for this," Nasdaq Nordic spokesperson Rebecka Berntsson said in an e-mail.

She added that Nasdaq currently saw nothing to indicate errors in its own systems in relation to the equity market plunge.

"We will get back to the market with more information as soon as possible," she said.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)