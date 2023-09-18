Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian shares stumble as investors brace for central bank packed week

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%

Japan's yen in spotlight ahead of 'live' BOJ meeting

The yen was flat versus the greenback at 147.82 per dollar

Oil inches higher on supply concerns, China demand recovery

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.98 a barrel

Gold prices edge up ahead of likely Fed rate pause

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,928.19 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets extend losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday as profit-taking continued, but the Egyptian index bucked the trend to trade at a record high

Deutsche Bank to hold crypto for institutional clients

The partnership means Deutsche Bank will, for the first time, be able to hold a limited number of cryptocurrencies for its clients

