PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asian shares stumble as investors brace for central bank packed week
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%
Japan's yen in spotlight ahead of 'live' BOJ meeting
The yen was flat versus the greenback at 147.82 per dollar
Oil inches higher on supply concerns, China demand recovery
Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.98 a barrel
Gold prices edge up ahead of likely Fed rate pause
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,928.19 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets extend losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday as profit-taking continued, but the Egyptian index bucked the trend to trade at a record high
Deutsche Bank to hold crypto for institutional clients
The partnership means Deutsche Bank will, for the first time, be able to hold a limited number of cryptocurrencies for its clients
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon