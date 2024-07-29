Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, snapping a four-session losing streak, after U.S. economic data showed an improving inflation landscape, although the Egyptian bourse eased following a hike in domestic prices.

U.S. prices rose moderately in June, underscoring an improving inflation environment that potentially positions the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in September.

The Fed has maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range since last July. It has hiked its policy rate by 525 basis points since 2022.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed's decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> advanced 1.2%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group <4143.SE> rising 3.5%, and Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> increasing 2.8%.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> added 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar <IQCD.QA> gaining 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> - which traded after a session's break - lost 0.2%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Talaat Mostafa Group <TMGH.CA>.

Egypt raised the prices of a wide range of fuel products on Thursday, the official gazette said, four days before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conducts a third review of its expanded $8 billion loan programme for the country.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 1.2% to 12,175 QATAR <.QSI> gained 0.4% to 10,136 EGYPT <.EGX30> fell 0.2% to 29,036 BAHRAIN <.BAX> eased 0.3% to 1,970 OMAN <.MSX30> lost 0.6% to 4,627 KUWAIT <.BKP> added 0.4% to 7,830

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)