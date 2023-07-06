Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Thursday, mirroring global shares, after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its hawkish stance.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.3% fall in conglomerate International Holding. The Abu Dhabi bourse came under pressure after the gains it recorded last month, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

"However, potential improvements in oil markets could provide some support and help the market move to the upside over the short term."

The Qatari index ended 0.3% lower, as most of its constituents were in the negative territory including Qatar Gas Transport Co, which was down 3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index reversed early losses to finish 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.9% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services. Prices of oil, which fuels growth in Gulf economies, were little changed as the market digested tighter crude supply, alongside fears of global economic slowdown.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1%, hitting its highest since 2015, led by a 3.9% increase in top lender Emirates NBD, which is a whisker away from record high. Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the UAE rose 10% in 2022 from the previous year to a record $23 billion, the United Nations trade body said in a report on Wednesday.

The UAE, the Arab world's second-biggest economy, attracted around 60% of total FDI into the six-member GCC bloc, which more than doubled to $37 billion, UNCTAD said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index retreated 1.6%, extending losses for a third session. According to Mourad, local economic conditions remained a negative factor, although they improved to a certain extent.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 11,598

ABU DHABI fell 0.2% to 9,604

DUBAI gained 1% to 3,962

QATAR dropped 0.3% to 10,246

EGYPT lost 1.6% to 17,102

BAHRAIN was down 0.1% to 1,959

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,790

KUWAIT was flat at 7,990

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)