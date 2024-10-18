Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as investors await more third-quarter earnings amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region and softening oil prices.

Lately the markets have been under pressure on worries that Israel would attack Iran in retaliation for the latter's Oct. 1 missile strike.

Russia is warning Israel to not even consider striking Iranian nuclear facilities, state news agency TASS quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

The statement was attached to a Washington Post article which said Netanyahu had told President Joe Biden's administration that Israel would strike Iranian military targets, not nuclear or oil targets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> dropped 1.1%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group <4143.SE> losing 1.8% and Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> sliding 2.9%.

The kingdom's crude oil exports in August fell to their lowest level in a year, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

Among other fallers, oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> eased 0.4%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were broadly flat as investors waited on developments in the Middle East, the release of official U.S. oil inventory data and details on China's stimulus plans.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> dropped 0.6%, with top lender Emirates NBD <ENBD.DU>declining 2.7% after reporting a flat third-quarter net profit, as an increase in net interest income was offset by higher impairment charges and investments to drive future growth.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> lost 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.8% drop in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank <FAB.AD> ahead of its earnings announcement.

The Qatari index <.QSI> finished flat, with Commercial Bank <COMB.QA> retreating 2.2% after the lender posted a mere 2.6% increase in nine-month net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> concluded 1.3% lower, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company <EAST.CA> tumbling 6.3%.

