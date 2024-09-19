Lecico Egypt’s (LCSW) board has approved the merger of Lecico Ceramic Industries Company, International Ceramics, and European Ceramics into the company, according to a statement.

Accordingly, the merging company, Lecico Egypt, owns 100% of the three merged firms.

Lecico is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture of tiles and sanitary ware products. The company offers its products through three segments: sanitary ware products, ceramic tiles, and brassware.

