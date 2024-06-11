Kuwait's Beyout Investment Group (BIG) Holding shares opened at 513 fils ($1.67) in debut trading on Tuesday, according to LSEG data.

The stock price was 2.6% higher than the final offer price of 500 fils in the recently concluded private placement of 30% of its issued capital. The placement raised KWD 45 million.

The company, which provides human resources and real estate services, was the first listing in Boursa Kuwait in two years, following the listing of Ali Al Ghanim.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com