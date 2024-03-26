Kuwait - The consolidated net profit after tax and directors’ remuneration of National Industries Group Holding (NIG) surged to KWD 46.77 million in 2023 from SAR 33.92 million a year earlier.

Revenues from sales and contracts with customers jumped to KWD 150.06 million last year from KWD 128.18 million in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners of the parent company rose to 11 fils in 2023 from 9.9 fils.

Cash Dividends

The company’s board recommended the distribution of 5% of the paid-up capital in cash dividends for 2023.

The board also approved the disbursement of 5% of the paid-up capital in bonus shares.

It is worth noting that National Industries is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Boursa Kuwait.

In June 2022, the company appointed a new Chairman and Vice Chairman.

