KUWAIT - Boursa Kuwait company on Tuesday declared trading suspension in shares of four listed companies effective today until they divulge their financial statements, in line with standing listing regulations.

The bourse said in a statement on its website that the suspended companies are the Commercial Bank of Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Real-Estate Holding Company, Mina Real-Estate Company and Salbookh Trading Company.

The bourse company, established in April 2014, has been managing the stock market operations since 2016.

