Kuwait-based global logistics and warehouse provider Agility said its Q2 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders more than halved to KWD 16.05 million dinars ($52.3 million) versus KWD 38.57 million in the year-ago period.

The company, listed both on the Dubai Financial Market and the Boursa Kuwait, said drop in profit came from "the inclusion of the results of discontinued operations in the comparative period".

Agility' GIL operations, which was sold in August 2021, was still reported within Agility's Financials up to this period, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Net operating profit was 6% lower year-on-year at KWD27.73 million.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

