Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries (ISMQ) has reported a net profit before tax of EGP 134.157 million during the elapsed fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to EGP 40.634 million, marking an increase of 230.16% year on year (YoY), according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 27th.

Revenue reached EGP 308.237 million during the July 2022-June 2023 period, up from EGP 121.211 million a FY earlier.

It is worth noting that ISMQ is a demerging company from Egyptian Iron and Steel (IRON).

