Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 rising by 0.28% to 32,913.73 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.18% to 3,463.18 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 1.44% at 10,150.5 points and by 1.21% at 13,661.76 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.495 billion through the exchange of 1.573 billion shares over 114,122 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.353 trillion.

Retail investors took over 85.32% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 14.67%.

Egyptian investors controlled 92.7% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.66% and 1.64%, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 106.532 million and EGP 36.852 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 143.385 billion.