Hong Kong stocks started the week on a positive note Monday after US inflation data boosted optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before the end of the year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.79 percent, or 323.43 points, to 18,403.04.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.27 percent, or 8.32 points, to 3,078.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.61 percent, or 10.54 points, to 1,719.12.