The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development (ICON) plunged by 40.04% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025, according to the income results.

The earnings came in EGP 391.100 million at the end of September 2025, compared with EGP 652.295 million in the year-ago period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 2.69 from EGP 4.48, whereas revenues climbed to EGP 5.337 billion from EGP 4.551 billion.

Regarding the standalone business, the EGX-listed company turned profitable at EGP 52.915 million in the January-September 2025 period, against net losses of EGP 8.850 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues shrank to EGP 66.915 million from EGP 69.974 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, ICON registered consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 355.188 million, an annual plunge of 31.64% from EGP 519.590 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).