Arab Finance: Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) has seen a block-trading transaction valued at EGP 90.681 million on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to an announcement by the EGX.

The transaction was executed on 1.670 million shares.

Established in 1979, Housing and Development Bank is an Egyptian joint stock company, operating across the governorates of Egypt through more than 100 branches and 400 ATMs. The bank provides banking, housing, and real estate services.

