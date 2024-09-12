Abu Dhabi-based Gulf Marine Services (GMS) on Thursday revised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $95 and $100 million following the award of a new long-term contract for one of its vessels in the GCC.

The LSE-listed company, which provides support vessels to the offshore oil industry, had previously issued an adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $92-100 million.

The new contract is for five years, inclusive of optional extensions, and takes GMS’ backlog to $464 million, a statement said. It didn’t disclose the value of the deal.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com