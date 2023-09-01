Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced that the Group Securities will start Market Making activity (MMA) for nine companies as of Monday September 4, 2023.

In a statement published on its official website on Wednesday, Qatar Stock Exchange outlined that the companies include: Salam International, Qatari German Co. for Medical Devices, Inma Holding, National Leasing Holding, Dlala Brokerage and Investment Holding Co., Qatar Oman Investment Company, Widam Food Company, Mazaya Real Estate Development Q.P.S.C. and Qatari Investors Group.

The Market Making activity aims to activate trading and increase liquidity in the market, in addition to maintaining its stability and balance through submitting continuous price offers to buy or sell securities traded in the market by professional financial services companies specialised in this field.

