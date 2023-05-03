NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc has promoted Troy Broderick to be the new chief operating officer of its global mergers and acquisitions business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Broderick, who currently leads Goldman's global M&A capital markets business, will continue to hold his current position in addition to his new responsibilities, according to the memo sent by the bank's co-heads of global M&A, Stephan Feldgoise and Mark Sorrell.

Broderick, who joined Goldman in 2010 as an analyst in UK Equity Capital Markets, has worked on deals in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors within the bank's investment banking division.

He was on the Goldman team that advised on megadeals including Fox Corp's $71 billion sale of 21st Century Fox to Walt Disney Co, and AT&T Inc's $43 billion sale of WarnerMedia to Discovery Inc.

Goldman's previous COO of the M&A franchise, Russ Hutchinson, left the bank in March to join online banking company Ally Financial Inc as its chief financial officer. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)