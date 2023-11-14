Abu Dhabi – Gulf Medical Projects Company (GMPC) logged net profits valued at AED 47.86 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, higher by 47.28% than AED 32.50 million in 9M-22.

The revenues surged by 10.35% to AED 407.66 million in January-September 2023 from AED 369.41 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) edged up to AED 0.05 during 9M-23 from AED 0.04 in the year-ago period.

Total non-current assets hit AED 1.05 billion in 9M-23, up 4.02% from AED 1.01 billion as of 31 December 2022.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, GMPC posted year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 32.29 million, compared to AED 24.40 million.

Revenues climbed to AED 268.92 million in H1-23 from AED 248.22 million in H1-22, while the basic profit per share increased to AED 0.039 from AED 0.032.

