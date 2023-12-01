Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Asia shares start Dec on cautious note, oil nurses losses

Chinese bluechips dropped 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.4%



US Stocks: Dow rallies to year's highest close, caps blockbuster month

The S&P 500 closed modestly green, while tech and tech-adjacent momentum stocks, led by Nvidia, pulled the Nasdaq into negative territory



Oil prices fall, extend slide after OPEC+ cuts underwhelm

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.84



Gold heads for second straight monthly rise on Fed pause bets

Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $2,036.47 per ounce by 2:40 p.m. ET



Dollar eases as traders weigh rate cut prospects

The dollar index was 0.145% lower at 103.3, after clocking its weakest monthly performance in a year in November



Celsius Network faces roadblocks in pivot to bitcoin mining

Celsius said last week that it had reduced its post-bankruptcy business plans to focus only on bitcoin mining

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon