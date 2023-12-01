PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares start Dec on cautious note, oil nurses losses
Chinese bluechips dropped 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.4%
US Stocks: Dow rallies to year's highest close, caps blockbuster month
The S&P 500 closed modestly green, while tech and tech-adjacent momentum stocks, led by Nvidia, pulled the Nasdaq into negative territory
Oil prices fall, extend slide after OPEC+ cuts underwhelm
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.84
Gold heads for second straight monthly rise on Fed pause bets
Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $2,036.47 per ounce by 2:40 p.m. ET
Dollar eases as traders weigh rate cut prospects
The dollar index was 0.145% lower at 103.3, after clocking its weakest monthly performance in a year in November
Celsius Network faces roadblocks in pivot to bitcoin mining
Celsius said last week that it had reduced its post-bankruptcy business plans to focus only on bitcoin mining
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon