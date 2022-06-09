Riyadh – Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Company (FADECO) will start listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday, 12 June.

Tadawul noted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

FADECO will be trading on Nomu under the symbol 9536.

It is noteworthy to mention that last May, the company set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) at SAR 71 per share to list 282,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 20% of FADECO’s total shares, on Nomu.

