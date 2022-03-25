The capital markets across the Gulf region and Egypt will be collecting gains during the first six months of 2022, after the majority of the markets registered positive performance last year, according to experts.

Resumption of business activity in the region after the COVID-19 crisis will determine which paths the regional capital markets would adopt throughout 2022.

There are several factors that can attract new investors in the coming period, including the availability of credit facilities to boost the economy while encouraging entrepreneurs to set up their businesses. This should endorse development in different fields, a state being currently witnessed in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Experts highlighted the impact of initial public offerings (IPOs) in Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian Exchange (EGX), for example, will be listing the first sports club Ghazl El-Mahalla.

A positive performance is projected to continue across regional capital markets throughout the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, which comes to an end next week. This is highly noticed amid a number of acquisitions in the EGX as well as the listed companies’ strong financial results for 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).