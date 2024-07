Europe's main stock markets diverged at the open Tuesday following a strong start to a week dominated by the battle to become the next president of the United States.

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 8,175.88 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index lost 0.1 percent to 7,617.23 points and Frankfurt's DAX grew 0.6 percent to 18,523.42.