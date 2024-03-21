Abu Dhabi – Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), a multifaceted group in manpower solutions, has acquired an additional 40% stake in each of two leading UAE interior design firms, Vision Factory and Decovision.

The recent transactions bring ESG’s stakes in Vision Factory and Decovision to 100% and 85%, respectively, according to a press release.

Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Aldhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said: “Our strategic investments in Vision Factory and Decovision underscore our confidence in their ability to revolutionise and enhance the UAE’s interior design sector. Both entities have established themselves as leaders in their fields.”

Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG, commented: "Vision Factory and Decovision have both demonstrated exceptional capabilities in their respective areas. By increasing our stake, we are not only showing our confidence in their expertise and market position but also actively participating in shaping the future of interior design in the UAE.”

ESG invest in and operates diverse businesses, developing luxury living spaces, public realms, hospitality and real state projects and retail services locally and internationally, including a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC).

