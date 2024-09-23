Arab Finance: El-Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries’ (NIPH) net profits after tax dropped 24.3% year on year (YoY) in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s audited financial indicators.

The firm earned EGP 90.226 million in net profits in FY 2023/2024, down from EGP 119.213 million in the previous FY.

Furthermore, the company logged a 13.7% YoY increase in revenues, amounting to EGP 1.143 billion from EGP 1.005 million in FY 2022/2023.

Established in 1962, Nile Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and export of medical and veterinary drugs, and cosmetics.

The company specializes in the production of high quality pharmaceutical and biotech products including antiseptics, pediatrics, antibacterial, medicines for urinary tract, endocrine glands and cardiovascular disorders.

