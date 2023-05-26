Prime Holding (PRMH) has turned to profitability during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 25th.

The company achieved consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 195,700 in Q1 2023, versus a loss of EGP 17.431 million in the same quarter last year.

On the other hand, revenues rose 124% year on year (YoY) to EGP 45.435 million during the first three months of this year from EGP 20.284 million in Q1 2022.

The firm achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 619,214 in the three-month period ended March 31st, against net losses of EGP 7.877 million in the same period a year earlier.

Prime Holding is an EGX-listed company, which provides investments and financial services for corporations, institutions, government entities, and individuals within Egypt and abroad.

