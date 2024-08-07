Cairo – The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) rose by 1.33% to 28,210.41 points on Tuesday.

The Shariah index also increased by 2.32% to 2,698.07 points.

Similarly, the EGX100 EWI as well as the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI closed in the green zone after going up by 2.71% to 9,139.82 points and by 3.05% to 6,356.29 points, respectively.

The turnover totalled EGP 2.63 billion through the trading of 836.86 million shares. Meanwhile, the market cap hit EGP 1.92 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian investors were the net sellers with EGP 27.62 million.

On the other hand, both the foreign and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 11.08 million and EGP 27.62 million, respectively.

