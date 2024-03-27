Egyptian Modern Education Systems’ (MOED) net profits after tax rose 66.6% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 to EGP 11.269 million from EGP 6.763 million, according to an audited financial statement on March 27th.

Meanwhile, revenues went up to EGP 33.236 million in the six months to December 31st, 2023, up from EGP 21.779 million over the same months a year earlier.

Established in 2001, Egyptian Modern Education Systems operates within the consumer services sector focusing on education services.

