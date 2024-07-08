Cairo: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices ended with positive performance on Sunday.

The benchmark index, EGX30, increased by 0.84% to close at 28,602.14 points.

The EGX70 EWI index rose by 1.13% to settle at 6,293.21 points. EGX100 EWI inched higher by 0.91%, closing at 9,140.49 points.

The trading value stood at EGP 3.79 billion after one billion shares were exchanged during the session, while the market cap value reached EGP 1.93 trillion.

As for trading on securities, Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 6.32 million and EGP 111.32 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 117.64 million.

It is worth noting that the EGX announced Thursday, 11 July 2024 as an official holiday in celebration of the Islamic New Year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

