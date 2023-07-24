TAQA Arabia witnessed a block trading agreement valued at EGP 1.62 billion on Monday, 24 July 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced that the block deal was executed on 270.47 million of the company's shares.

Following its listing on EGX earlier this month, TAQA Arabia recorded an EGP 3.69 billion block trading deal on 414.81 million of its shares.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, TAQA Arabia generated revenues amounting to EGP 2.90 billion, higher by 27% than EGP 2.30 billion during the same period a year earlier.

