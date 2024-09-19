Saudi Seventh Investment Company, owned by the Saudi state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF), has lowered its stake in Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company to 0.54% from 1.5%, as per a filing.

This came after the company sold 9.579 million shares in Abu Qir Fertilizers for EGP 555.894 million at an average price of EGP 58.03 per share.

Abu Qir Fertilizers is an Egypt-based company engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. The company focuses on the production, distribution, and export of fertilizers, chemicals, and related products.

