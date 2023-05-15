Arab Finance: Madinet Masr announced the payment date of the EGP 0.15 per share dividends for 2022 earnings, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 15th.

The cash dividends will be paid in two installments worth EGP 0.075 per share each on May 31st and October 26th, with the eligibility in distribution to shareholders until May 28th’s trading session.

In 2022, Madinet Masr’s net profits climbed by 164.5% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 747.4 million.

Established in 1959, Madinet Masr is a leading real estate developer dedicated to building large-scale communities in strategic locations across Egypt

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).