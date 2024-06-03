Cairo – The consolidated net profit after tax of Juhayna Food Industries rose to EGP 478.74 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 339.41 million.

Net sales jumped to EGP 5.75 billion in Q1-24 from EGP 3.42 billion in Q1-23, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.51 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, up from EGP 0.36 in the comparative period of 2023.

Standalone Results

The company posted a standalone net loss after tax of EGP 1.21 million in the January-March period, an increase from EGP 1.32 million in the equivalent period a year earlier.

Juhayna Food Industries recorded a consolidated net profit of EGP 1.21 billion in 2023, a surge from EGP 638 million in 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

