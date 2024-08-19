Cairo – GB Corp registered consolidated net profits amounting to EGP 1.10 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024, marking a leap from EGP 652.63 million in H1-23.

Total revenues reached EGP 19.18 billion in H1-24, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 10.75 billion, according to the financial statements.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.96 as of 30 June 2024, compared to EGP 0.56 in H1-23.

The assets amounted to EGP 59.70 billion in H1-24, up from EGP 42.53 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Results for Q2-24

GB Corp recorded consolidated net profits valued at EGP 440.16 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, compared to EGP 548.68 million in Q2-23.

The revenues hiked to EGP 10.17 billion in April-June 2024 from EGP 6 billion a year earlier, while the EPS dropped to EGP 0.38 from EGP 0.45.

As of 31 March 2024, the group witnessed 481.60% higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 626.33 million, versus EGP 107.69 million.

