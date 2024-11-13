Arab Finance: Egypt Gas (EGAS) has reported a 30.31% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2024, as per a filing on November 13th.

Net profits came in at EGP 180.639 million in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 138.621 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, revenues rose to EGP 4.928 billion from EGP 3.613 billion.

The company is engaged in natural gas engineering, procurement, and construction projects. Its activities include land surveying, preparing designs, construction of transmission pipelines, construction of distribution networks and regulators, and construction of external and internal installations of gas piping networks as well as operating and maintaining natural gas systems and manufacturing natural gas installation accessories.