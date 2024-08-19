Cairo – Egypt Gas posted year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 167.61 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to EGP 122.81 million.

The revenues increased to EGP 3.01 billion as of 30 June 2024 from EGP 2.10 billion in H1-23, according to the financial statements.

In the first six months (6M) of 2024, the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 1.16, versus EGP 0.85 during the same period in 2023.

Total assets hit EGP 15.35 billion at the end of June 2024, higher than EGP 14.34 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Capital Hike

The board members of Egypt Gas approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital of Town Gas to EGP 400 million from EGP 100 million. In this regard, the listed company’s shares in the increase will stand at EGP 123 million.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Egypt Gas generated EGP 138.96 million in net profit after tax, higher than EGP 93.84 million in Q1-23.

