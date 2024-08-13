Egypt - Samad Misr (EGYFERT) recorded a consolidated net profit after minority interest of EGP 68.634 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, jumping by 134.04% year on year (YoY) from EGP 29.326 million, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 12th.

The company generated consolidated net sales of EGP 85.174 million in the first six months of 2024, down from EGP 106.129 million in the same period last year.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, EGYFERT registered a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 67.802 million in H1 2024, up from EGP 29.126 million in H1 2023.

EGYFERT is an Egypt-based shareholding company that operates in the trading and distribution of agricultural products.

