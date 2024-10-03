Eastern Company has decided to pay cash dividends of EGP 2.70 per share, or a total of EGP 8.10 billion, to shareholders in two installments for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2024, according to a disclosure on October 3rd.

The first installment is worth EGP 1.70 per share, and will be disbursed on October 21st, while the second, worth EGP 1, will be paid on November 25th.

The eligibility in distribution will be for shareholders until the record date of October 16th.

Eastern Company is an Egypt-based company engaged in manufacturing tobacco products. The company’s product portfolio includes cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, molasses tobacco, and other related products such as cigarette filter rods and homogenized tobacco.

