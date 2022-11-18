Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) jumped to EGP 162.68 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022 from EGP 19.91 million in 9M-21, including minority interests.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to EGP 0.47 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.06 in the same nine-month period a year earlier, according to the income statements.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the food industries firm posted a decline in net profit after tax to EGP 51.58 million from EGP 52.46 million, including non-controlling equities.

The EPS amounted to EGP 0.15 in Q3-22, unchanged from Q3-21.

Standalone Business

The non-consolidated income statements showed a leap in net profit after tax to EGP 158.31 million in 9M-22 from EGP 9.21 million in 9M-21.

The EPS went up to EGP 0.45 during the January-September 2022 period, compared with EGP 0.03 in the same duration a year ago.

In Q3-22, the standalone net profits after tax surged to EGP 50.46 million from EGP 46.63 million in July-September 2021.

Meanwhile, the EPS edged up to EGP 0.15 in Q3-22 from EGP 0.13 in Q3-21.

Sales

Domty generated sales worth EGP 3.59 billion during January-September 2022, higher than EGP 2.27 billion during the same period in 2021.

Meanwhile in Q3-22, the sales soared to EGP 1.31 billion from EGP 956.09 million in Q3-21.

In September 2022, Expedition Investments purchased 93.01 million shares in Domty, while Nas5 Russell Investment sold 9 million shares in the listed firm.

