Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) announced the board’s proposal to disburse dividends amounting to EGP 56.52 million from the retained earnings account appearing in the 2022 financials.

Domty will distribute a cash dividend of EGP 0.20 per share, according to a bourse statement.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, the EGX-listed firm recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders worth EGP 265.70 million, an annual hike from EGP 72.42 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners hit EGP 0.76 last year, versus EGP 0.20 in 2021.

The sales enlarged to EGP 5.21 billion in 2022 from EGP 3.36 billion a year earlier.

Last September, the International Dairy Investment acquired the El-Damaty family's entire shares in the EGX-listed firm.

