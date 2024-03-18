Cairo – Cleopatra Hospitals Group posted a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 469.29 million in 2023, up from EGP 356.73 million a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues surged to EGP 3.59 billion last year from EGP 2.58 billion in 2022, according to annual financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.22 in 2023, up from EGP 0.17 the year before.

Standalone Results

The company’s standalone net profit after tax rose to EGP 273.72 million last year from EGP 217.25 million in 2022.

Standalone revenues recorded EGP 1.43 billion in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, up from EGP 1.06 billion in a similar period a year earlier.

Cash Dividends

The company's board has approved the disbursement of cash dividends for 2023. However, the specific amount has not yet been disclosed.

Cleopatra Hospitals logged EGP 344.97 million in consolidated net profit in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an annual rise from EGP 267.14 million.

