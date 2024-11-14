B Investments Holding (BINV) reported a 216.33% year-on-year (YoY) leap in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest surged to EGP 1.412 billion in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 446.375 million in the same period of a year earlier.

Furthermore, the standalone net profit after tax rose to EGP 865.493 million in the period from January 1st to September 30th from EGP 463.585 million in the same period last year.

Established in 2006, B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor that pulls a wealth of expertise to actively create value in its portfolio companies.

